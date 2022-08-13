BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As kids prepare for school and sports to start, some said on Friday, August 12, 2022, that they are not prepared for summer to end.

“It just feels like the summer went by too fast,” said Ceayra Scott of Beckley, who brought her nephew, Nizere Sheppard to the Raleigh County Convention Center for a wellness visit.

Raleigh Schools and community partners hosted the annual Back to School Wellness and Community Outreach Fair. Local health, emergency services, and social services organizations were among the vendors who offered services, information, door prizes, and freebies during the event.

Students said the fair was a place to socialize.

“I’ve seen a lot of my friends, a lot of my mom’s friends, so we’ve just been talking to everybody, basically,” Park Middle School student Lexi Bazzie said.

Damien Simmons, another district student, walked around with two of his friends. At one booth, he reported, he had a work-out.

“I did 50 pushups to get a sticker,” he said.

“We were just really like down here, trying to get school supplies,” said Layla Minton, an elementary student in a district school.

Another elementary school student said he received a sports physical.

“I also did a physical to try to try out for the basketball team at Maxwell Hill,” Liam Smith said.

Kids stopped by booths to play games, said hi to teachers, and got haircuts.

“We’ve been checking people in, doing the scalp checks, checking for abrasions,” reported Adriana Buzminsky, a cosmetology student at the Academy of Careers and Technology. “Sanitation’s really important so we’ve been having to clean, make sure everything’s sanitary, having to clean up after everybody, and getting their hair cuts for the day.”

Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) volunteers showed a model of a lung and educated students about the dangers of vaping.

“It’s super funny because they’ll either call their parents out or they’ll get super scared whenever the lungs move,” said Hailey Elkins of SADD.

Some students rsaid they were looking forward to the school year.

“Being on the football team, you know, playing with all the guys and getting out there, you know, just having fun,” said Nizere Sheppard, explaining his plans for the upcoming academic year.