Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid.

Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, showed a number of Governor Jim Justice’s properties on the list, along with those of everyday people.

“What it’s in the paper for it’s a reminder to people, it’s not to humiliate them. It’s to say hey you forgot to pay your taxes. There’s a lot of good people over the years, decades, that have forgotten to pay their taxes and this is a reminder,” Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said.

Van Meter also said most county taxes eventually do get paid.