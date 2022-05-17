BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Rashard Brown was sentenced in connection to the death of Dwayne Richardson after he entered a guilty plea to accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Thompson, on Monday, May 16, 2022, Brown was sentenced by Judge Dimlich to five years in prison, which was suspended. Instead, he has to complete five years probation. If he is successful through his probation, he will not have to serve prison time.

According to information released during the hearing, Brown tried to move the body, clean the crime scene, and mislead the police about what happened.