Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD issues mandatory water conservation

RAVENCLIFF WV (WVNS) — The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District issued a mandatory water conservation for people living in that area.

Officials are not quite sure what is causing the shortage, but Chairman of the RMS PSD Board, Gene Reid, said it has nothing to do with the pipe system, as they have recently been fixed.

“The issue, right now, is not a broken line or anything like that, we’re in good shape there,” Reid said. “We’ve fixed a lot of those recently. When something like this happens, it’s out of everybody’s control.”

The RMS PSD serves nearly 1,400 homes, several schools and Twin Falls State Park. Officials are working hard to get the system back up and running.

“What we’ll have is, we’ll have something like a roof fall in the old mines,” Reid said. “What it does is it’ll choke off the supply of water that’s going to our well.”

Water levels are at a critically low level. PSD employees are urging people to use as little water as possible until the problem gets resolved.

“We expect everybody to not use any water that you don’t have to,” Reid said.

Wyoming County Commission President, Jason Mullins, said the commission is in touch with the Town of Oceana to temporarily connect the two water systems.

“We’ve got a connection between the Oceana system and the Ravencliff-McGraw system,” Mullins said, “It’s just for things that happen, like this, it’s just a look in the future in case a problem did happen.”

Officials hope they can restore water to people living in the Ravencliff area as soon as possible.