BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on Friday, September 1, 2023, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition organized a day of togetherness.

The event features speakers from the recovery community sharing stories of loss and survival. Multiple organizations will also provide resources and recovery activities like rock painting for support. Some of these organizations are The Beauty of Another Chance-RCPC, RCCA and more.

In addition, a live mural is being painted by Harrison Crawford while an array of bands play music and guests enjoy free food and drinks. Featured bands include Athiotic, Through the Woods, Code Red News & special guest Hank Chill.

Amanda Hammons with the Prevention Coalition said it’s an important day to bring the community together and honor those lost to fatal overdose. She said it also helps reduce stigma and focuses on the problem from a solution standpoint.

“This year we’re focusing on spreading the message to those who have tragically lost a loved one from overdose, and also supporting the loved ones that still survive and creating safe environments for the public in which we live,” said Hammons.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the McManus Trail Tunnel Entrance in Beckley.

For any questions, call Amanda Hammons at 304-222-9837 or for more information click here.