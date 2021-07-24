Real Housewives of Glade Springs raise more than $1,500 for Just For Kids

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– Employees with The Resort of Glade Springs hosted their annual community sale on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Shoppers had a variety of items to browse ranging from clothes, shoes, handbags, and more.

The vendors who raised money are able to use the money towards whatever they want. However, the Real Housewives of Glade Springs, a group of women living in the community, made it their mission to donate their funds to kids in need.

“What we are doing is these kids have been abused and we are collecting funds to make sure for interviewing capacities and counseling for those kids who have been abused,” Tali Stepp, one of the vendors, said.



The Real Housewives of Glade Springs raised more than $1,500 for Just For Kids. Just For Kids is an advocacy center that helps protect children.