Really? W/ Liam Healy: NASA’s Space Launch System, Our Ticket Back to the Moon

Security personnel walk with the core stage of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, that will be used for the Artemis 1 Mission, as it is moved to the Pegasus barge, at the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility where it was built, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. It will be transported to NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for its green run test. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(WVNS) — Hanging from the ceiling of the Apollo/Saturn V Center at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, FL is one of the most powerful rockets ever produced. The Saturn V rocket propelled the Apollo program into the stars and placed the first astronauts on the moon back in 1969. Now NASA has plans to punch another ticket back to the moon, this time on a even more powerful rocket known as the Space Launch System (SLS).

NASA is nearing the final stage of just one of many tests that will be run on the SLS, this set of tests known as the ‘Green Run’ started back in Feb. 2020 and will come to an explosive end sometime this month. Current plans have ‘test’ 8′, also know as the ‘hot fire’ test, slated for Jan. 17 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Artemis Testing: NASA SLS Green Run Checklist

The core stage Green Run test series of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is currently underway. Crews installed the 212-foot-tall core stage — the same rocket hardware that will be used for the first Artemis mission to the Moon. (Courtesy: NASA)

This will be the first time the RS-25 engines will be fired on the rocket. The test is set to run for 8 minutes, the same length of time that these engines will burn when the rocket launches with the Artemis I mission in Nov of this year. Artemis I is set to be an unmanned mission to orbit the moon and perform a series of in flight tests on the Orion Capsule systems.