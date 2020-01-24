Reckless battery storage can result in fire

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you store your batteries in a drawer, you might want to rethink that habit.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, letting batteries sit and roll around in a drawer is a fire hazard. When the two sides of a battery are touching a metal object, such as a paper clip, they can generate heat.

Eddie Brookman, a firefighter with the Lewisburg Fire Department, said creating that much heat inside of a contained space could start a fire.

“If you’re going to be storing them without the original packaging, try to stand them up instead of laying them down where they can roll around in that drawer when you open and close it,” Brookman said. “But make sure you tape it with some sort of electrical tape, masking tape, duct tape, something like that.”

Firefighters also say when throwing out your used batteries, make sure you put them in a separate trash bin marked as hazardous waste. Several places also take recycled batteries, such as Lowes.

