BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Recovery Point is moving into a new building.

Recovery Point is a long-term treatment facility that helps people dealing with substance use disorder. It is moving into the old Salvation Army building in Bluefield.

“We’ve had this in the works for a few years,” said Brandon Whitehouse, the Collegiate Recovery Coach at Concord University. “Our current building will hold about 71 and we’re hoping this will open some more beds. We’ll have a lot more space for activities as well.”

The grand opening will be combined with a community health fair on October 2, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m.