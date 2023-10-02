BLUEFIELD. WV (WVNS) – Recovery Point West Virginia has a new home in Bluefield. The recovery program hosted a resource fair to celebrate the grand re-opening.

Recovery Point Bluefield opened on June 22, 2015. However, the 60-bed facility was quickly outgrown.

To accommodate the growing number of participants, the facility needed to be relocated. Now, the facility is located at 900 Highland Ave, in the old Salvation Army building.

Reggie Jones, the Executive Director of Recovery Point WV, said the facility provides a very important service to the area.

“We all know we have a substance abuse issue that is permeating every aspect of life here in this state. We consider ourselves a valuable partner for those looking to leave active addiction and find long-term recovery,” said Jones.

In celebration of the new facility, Recovery Point hosted a resource fair to reach out to the community of Bluefield.

Multiple partners of the recovery center set up booths to hand out information and freebies.

One former participant of the program said he owes his life to the center and will continue to assist those seeking to escape addiction.

“I wanted a way out and didn’t know where to get it. Didn’t know where to look for it until I got honest about my problems. I was able to find the help I needed,” said Jordan Brammer, a Phase 1 Coordinator for Recovery Point.