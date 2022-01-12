Red Cross hosts Blood Drive amid national blood shortage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in a decade. Levels in blood banks are so critically low, that organization is calling it a national crisis, for the first time ever.
To help combat the shortage, The Red Cross in Beckley hosted a blood drive at their location on Industrial Drive Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Larry Foster of Beckley gives blood about every two months. He said knowing how something small like giving blood will save members of the community, is what motivates him to be a continual donor for years.
“Over the years, I’ve known people need it, and it’s just a good thing to do to help people out,” Foster said
The Red Cross isn’t stopping its efforts to combat this shortage. If you missed Wednesday’s event, they will be hosting another blood drive Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Raleigh General Hospital from 9a.m. to 1p.m.