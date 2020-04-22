Red Cross taking extra precautions to keep blood donors safe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Red Cross issued a plea for blood donors and people in the community stepped up to do their part.

Michael Esposito was one of several donors Tuesday at a drive at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

“I thought I’d come down and do my part to contribute something towards it,” he said. This was his first time donating blood. “Just to help in any way I can with the problems we are having with the virus.”

Because of COVID-19 the American Red Cross has added extra levels of protection for donors.

“There is hand cleaner all over the place, masks, taking your temperature to make sure,” Esposito explained about his experience.

They are also asking additional questions about a donor’s travel history and if they have been in contact with or are caring for people with COVID-19. They’ve also stepped up disinfecting efforts and social distancing.

“It was a good experience,” Esposito said. “It was really safe and they handled everything really well.”

This is National Volunteer Week. The American Red Cross is asking the community to consider volunteering for events such as blood drives or disaster response. They even have options that allow people to volunteer from home.