WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Greenbrier County next week.

Monday April 3rd, the White Sulphur Springs Public Library will be hosting a blood drive from twelve noon to six in the evening.

Library Director JoAnn Hartzell said the library is a perfect place for a blood drive because you can get hooked on a new book while you save lives!

“It’s a great opportunity for people who don’t normally come to the library to see just what we offer,” said Hartzell. “It’s a great way to meet other members of the community, and the Red Cross people are always a lot of fun and they always bring snacks.”

To make an appointment to donate, call the White Sulphur Springs public library at (304) 536-1171. Walk-ins are welcomed, but are not guaranteed to be seen immediately.

If you decide to donate, make sure to eat, hydrate, wear loose fitting clothing and bring a photo ID with you.