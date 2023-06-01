GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Folks in Greenbrier County are preparing to break out their kayaks for a good cause.

The second annual Red Nose River Float will take place on the Greenbrier River on Saturday, June 17th.

The six-mile float down the river from Caldwell to Ronceverte will raise money for ALS research.

Ronceverte Director of Parks and Recreation Dan Withrow says the inspiration for a fundraiser to fight ALS came from a beloved figure in the Greenbrier County community.

“Deva Wagner, her dad Charlie and I were friends, and Charlie – if you lived in the Greenbrier Valley everybody knew Charlie. An amazing individual. He was a clown. He was just an incredible human,” Withrow told 59News.

The event also coincides with the second food truck festival of the summer in Ronceverte, so kayakers can enjoy a sweet treat after the ride.

To sign up for the float, or to donate to the fight against ALS, click this link.