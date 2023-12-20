BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Travel planning, gift giving, menu planning, and more. The list of holiday preparations is a long one, and most times, an incredibly stressful thing to deal with. How do you cope with all of this new stress?

Dr. Ahmed Faheem, a licensed psychiatrist, said we must ask a different question first, “Well, first of all, what is stress? Stress is, primarily, the fear of the unknown. And basically loss of control over what is to come.”

So how do you deal with that loss of control? How can you lessen that fear?

Dr. Faheem said the process should begin well before the fated day arrives, “So, I think that the most important part is just to plan your tasks, do it early, have a methodical way of doing it. Making lists is fine, you know, even making a menu for what you’re going to feed people,” he said on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

And once the holidays have passed, everyone has gone back to their own homes, and the excitement of the day is finally over…what do you do then?

Finding healthy ways to manage the leftover anxiety is key, said Dr. Faheem. “Try to find tasks that keep… that you like doing and that keeps you happy. Find healthy ways of…you know…sort of exercising or find ways of learning some relaxation exercises…keeping yourself occupied.”

Dr. Faheem also said that venting that anxiety is important. Find someone you trust who will let you just let it out.