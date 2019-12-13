Reginald R. Rhodes Extraordinary Educator Award given to Stratton Elementary teacher

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– 2019 was the first time the family of Reginald R. Rhodes created the Extraordinary Educator Award in his memory. For 32 years Rhodes taught in Raleigh County.

Rhodes’ daughter, Angela Roach said 10 years after his passing, his family decided to create the Reginald R. Rhodes Educator Award.

“So we as a family decided to create an award in his honor to honor another extraordinary teacher and to award them with $1,000 in his honor and memory for keeping the passion and dedication to teaching alive,” Roach said.

Roach said after receiving many nominations, the teacher with the most votes was Ms. Gloria Clark from Stratton Elementary School. Clark has been a teacher at Stratton for seven years and she said her passion grows every day.

“Just the little ones. Seeing them come in every morning and seeing the smile and hoping that they will keep that smile all through the day because in the world now and days sometimes our babies don’t smile,” Clark said. “So I just feel like as hopefully as long as I can keep making a difference.”

Roach said having extraordinary teachers wanting to make a difference is what will change the future of teaching.

“Extremely important. That having a teacher who is caring and dedicated who makes the kids want to go to school to learn is monumental at this age because that sets the foundation for their later years and them being successful adults,” Roach said.

Ms. Clark said she is so greatful and wants to thank her family and friends for their support in her 40 plus years of teaching.

Roach said they will be giving this award away to a teacher in Raleigh County every year and hope to be able to start a foundation in her father’s name.