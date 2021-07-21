Region 4 Planning and Development Council hosts annual tourism meeting

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Mayors and county commissioners from across the region visited the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve to learn about West Virginia’s tourism industry. The Region 4 Planning and Development Council hosted its annual meeting on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Leaders from Greenbrier, Fayette, Pocahontas, Nicholas, and Webster Counties talked about how to improve tourism in their area. With America’s newest National Park in the West Virginia, more people are visiting the state.

Chelsea Ruby is the Tourism Secretary for West Virginia. She said they are seeing an increase in the number of people visiting this year.

“This has been a really great summer here in West Virginia. Folks across the country are looking for places to get outside to explore and enjoy the great outdoors,” Ruby said.

John Tuggle is the Director of the Region 4 Planning and Development Council. He said the goal of this meeting was to inform leaders about how they can boost tourism in their area.

“County boundaries need to sort of go away and we need to work together. Because people want to go to a destination like West Virginia,” Tuggle explained.