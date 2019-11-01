Regional Job and Resource Fair provided people with job opportunities

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People looking for new jobs, career changes, or just wanting a head-start stepping into the job market flooded the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center to talk employment.

U.S. Senator Manchin said jobs fairs like this one can help people change their lives if they take advantage of the opportunity. They even offer help with writing resumes and interview skills.

“The hard time people have if they lost their job or looking to get in the job market, they don’t know where to go,” Manchin said. “Sometimes they never get that one-on-one interview, so, this is really an opportunity we think that fills the void and we’re just very happy to be a part of it.”

There were more than 180 employers from around the area at the event.

“Why they’re so important is that the young man from Concord University who just came out, brought his resume, and said even though I’m a product of the internet age, these are so important because eventually its gotta be one-on-one,” Manchin said.

That specific student is Alexander DiStephano. He is now pursuing a Masters Degree online, but said job fairs are the best way to actually find a job.

“I keep an eye on the internet for different job opportunities and I’m here all the same,” DiSephano said. “It’s only because if you go to a place like this you can network, you get the face-to-face contact, you get to give them your resume personally, and it helps you get your foot in the door which make all the difference in the world.”

Job seekers were not the only ones taking advantage of this event. Clinical Care Coordinator for Home-based Care Services at Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Sharon Hopkins, said she used this time to get to know potential employees a little better before they began the hiring process.

“We get to meet face-to-face potential employees, explain to them what our company provides, and get a feel for their level of interest,” Hopkins said.