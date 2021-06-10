Registered Sex Offender from Fayette County arrested for sexually assaulting a boy

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A registered sex offender from Fayette County is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a boy.

75-year-old James McClure was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2021 for allegedly assaulting a young boy. According to court documents McClure would pay this boy three to five dollars to mow his lawn.

In an interview with the victim and Just For Kids Fayette County the boy said, sometimes when he was at McClure’s house, McClure would ask him to perform oral sex. McClure would also do that to the boy. The victim also stated that McClure would put his fingers around his buttocks causing him pain and would also try to kiss him.

James McClure was arrested and charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail and his bail is set for $50,000.