Registered sex offender wanted by U.S. Marshals, Tazewell deputies

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A man registered as a sex offender in West Virginia is wanted by federal agents and Tazewell County deputies on rape charges.

U.S. Marshals and Tazewell County deputies are looking for 33-year-old Rolon Joseph Jackson, Sr. He is wanted for rape by force, as well as a probation violation in Mercer County.

Jackson Sr. is a described as a black man who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and nonspecific tattoos on his left and right arms.

If you see him or know where he is, immediately contact your local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals Service.