GHENT, WV (WVNS)– May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which makes now the perfect time to relax and take a load off.

This month recognizes the importance of mental health and overall well-being.

West Virginia has the second-highest rate of adults with anxiety and depression according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

This means it is more important than ever to take care of yourself and know the resources available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a vital resource for anyone struggling with mental health issues, a crisis or emotional distress.

Sheila Moran, Director of Marketing and Communications for First Choice Services, said the helpline is open 24/7 for anyone who needs help or simply wants to talk.

“It’s important to know that you can reach out and get help just like you would if you had physical pain and went to your doctor,” said Moran. “If you’re having emotional difficulty, it’s important to reach out, and this month highlights the fact that that’s the behavior we want to normalize.”

Moran added the helpline contacts more than doubled since last year because of the improved accessibility and possible greater need, which is all the more reason to pay attention to your mental health this month.

Moran said to call 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org for instant support.