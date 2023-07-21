GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – The jamboree includes a huge variety of religious groups.

There were also multiple prayer arrangements for those of different faiths, including for Islam, Judaism, and Christianity.

A program called Messengers of Peace allow scouts to promote peace and words between all people and faiths.



Islam, Jewish and Sikhism are just a few out of the 11 religions represented at the Jamboree.

Two scouts say it’s very important to be exposed to different faiths and their practices.



“It is pretty great that we have all these religions around and its really cool that we can learn about. And if we want we can learn about their beliefs and standards,” said Elsie Hume of Troop 4328.