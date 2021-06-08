Remains of a WV soldier killed in WWII are identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say the remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during World War II have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that 19-year-old  Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz of Weirton was accounted for by using DNA, dental and anthropological analysis. The agency said Sitarz was declared missing in action in 1944 while his unit was engaged in battle with German forces.

After the war, crews began recovering missing American personnel in Europe, but Sitarz’ remains weren’t identified. A historian with the accounting agency studying losses in the area determined that a set of unidentified remains might be Sitarz, so officials began analyzing them in 2018.

