BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Christy Bragg spent 17 years as an X-ray technician, using cross radiation scanners. Then she found herself on the other side having a health scare of her own.

“There’s a high level of radiation exposure in that job and I had a swollen lymph node in my neck and I just felt like I needed to make a change,” Bragg said.

Bragg said she was at a crossroads, going through a divorce and raising her son alone, she decided to go back to school at WVU Tech and become an electrical engineer. She commuted one hour each way to the campus that was in Montgomery at the time. She was older and the only woman in most of her classes.

“There were times I wanted to quit,” Brag added. “There were times I was like, “‘I can’t do this anymore,’ but just one foot in front of the other figured it out, and made it through.”

Bragg said she focused on her faith and found strength in God when things got particularly tough.

She finished her degree and began working with Appalachian Power. In June of last year, she was promoted to Project Design Supervisor where the manages System analysis for the Beckley, Charleston, Huntington, and Wheeling divisions. She also works with WVU tech with their annual STEM retreat all in an effort to spark young girls’ interests in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

We asked her what message she had for young women looking to enter these fields.

“It’s important for anybody to realize that they can do anything they want to if they set their mind to it,” Bragg told us. “Sometimes girls don’t feel like they can do that they feel like it is a male-dominated field but there is a push now.”

Bragg went on to say she hopes anyone who finds themselves at a crossroads as she did relies on their faith, friends, and puts one foot in front of the other.

Braggs son is following in her footsteps studying engineering at WVU Tech.