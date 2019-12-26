Remarkable women making the world a remarkable place

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Remarkable women make the world go ’round, and we are surrounded by them everywhere.

Women who inspire, lead, and make a difference in our lives.

Whether it’s a mother, sister, aunt, or even just someone you admire – we are surrounded by women that helped shape who we are today.

For Linda Scott, she has so many remarkable women in her life that she couldn’t pick just one. Family, she said, came first to her mind but her friends are just as admirable.

“I recently went through a health scare and I went to another town to see a physician and I had a couple of friends that said we’re going,” Scott said. “When’s your appointment, we’re going.”

Scott says she hopes that she has the same impact on her friends as they do on her.

