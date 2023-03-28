GHENT, WV (WVNS)–59News continues to honor the remarkable women in our region.

September 11th, 2001 is a day etched into the minds of Americans and for Bridget Larew, it is a day she will never forget.

Larew was inside the Pentagon when the nation was under attack.

She was only 16 years old that day, but once she realized what was happening, she quickly jumped into action.

“It was scary because I wasn’t sure what to do and I was happy that I survived,” Larew recalled.

Larew said she was angry and scared, but those emotions did not stop her from helping those in need.

That calling to help others comes from her role model, one person in her family who she watched closely growing up.

“My mom was a nurse so I guess I always wanted to be like my mom so I modeled her she was a pediatric nurse and then an infection control nurse,” said Larew.

She also used those caretaking abilities to help raise her siblings, making sure every day was a happy day in their home.

“I really wanted to take care of people, I’ve always took care of my siblings even though I’m the baby,” she chuckled. “I just wanted to keep peace in the house and make sure everybody had a good day and everybody had the best day they could have every day.”

Larew used those skills she maintained growing up to travel all over the world as a Lt. Colonel in the military. Bringing that day inside the Pentagon with her throughout her career.

Now she is a Nurse Practioner at Virginia Tech where she helps students achieve their goals of going into the nursing field.

She remains humble about her experiences and says she was surprised when she found out she was nominated for the Remarkable Woman contest.

“I was floored,” she explained. “I was so flattered. It just means a lot to me that somebody loves me enough to do that.”

Larew said there is one piece of advice she lives by and offers it to anyone who needs to hear it.

“Always be kind. If you’re kind to people, kindness comes back to you.”