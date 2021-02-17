Remember to check in on elderly during frigid temperatures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the potential for cold temperatures and icy conditions on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 it’s important to make sure you check on your loved ones who are elderly. There are several things you can do to help older people in extreme winter weather conditions. One of those things is making sure seniors have enough food in case the power goes out.

The Assistant Director of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, Tammy Trent, said seniors need to know it’s okay to ask for help during these times.

“If they do need something they need to make sure their family knows,” Trent said. “They should have an emergency contact at all times. Make sure that they have their food, make sure that their heat is okay and working properly and just making sure that they are okay.”

Trent said elderly people should also call their family members to let them know they are okay. The Raleigh County Commission on Aging makes about 300 calls a week to check on those who use their services.