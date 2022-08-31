PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–As the seasons change and school starts back up, it’s important to not forget to get your flu shot.

Dr. Jessica Aliff, the Area Medical Director with MedExpress says it’s important to continue to get your flu shot annually because it can protect you from a possible severe illness and symptoms.

She said there is also a possibility of contracting both COVID-19 and the Flu.

But don’t worry…Dr. Aliff said you can get both vaccinations.

“Absolutely, they work against completely different viruses so just make sure you follow up with your primary care doctor as to the timing of them but yes, absolutely you can get both vaccines,” Dr. Aliff said.

Dr. Aliff added if you feel under the weather after you get your flu shot, it’s perfectly normal. She said to drink plenty of fluids and take a pain reliever like Tylenol.