Remember to never leave your kids or pets in a hot car

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With temperatures on the rise this time of year, many people make the mistake of leaving their pets or children in the car.

Last year, 24 children lost their lives from being left in a hot car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So far, two children met the same fate this year.

The majority of hot-car deaths happen when people simply forget who or what they’ve left in the car. When kids are locked in, they can experience heat stroke, since the interior temperature of the car can be 10 to 50 degrees hotter than outside.