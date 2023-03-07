PULASKI COUNTY, VA (WFXR) — The Pulaski County community is mourning the death of a beloved high school football coach. Joel Hicks died over the weekend. He had more than 20 years and more than 200 wins throughout his career. “He was a great football coach but he was a great mentor a great friend,” said former player and coach and current Pulaski County Athletic Director Scott Vest.

As a final tribute Monday, Pulaski Schools raised the Cougar flag that’s sat on the sidelines of so many of Coach Hicks games throughout the years. WFXR Sports spoke to the legendary coach back in 2020.

“My first year here we won 4 or 5 games and people said are you disappointed in the crowd I said wait ’til we win 7 or 8 you’ll see that crowd come,” said Hicks.

Aside from 210 wins, one of which was a state championship, Vest said Hicks also invested his time in the Special Olympics at Pulaski County Schools. He also introduced a weight lifting program to the schools, and – Vest said – Hicks practically built Pulaski County football from nothing.

“We didn’t have a lot of success in football until coach got there in 1979 and almost immediately things just turned around coach’s first year he went 9 and 3 got into the state playoffs beat the number 1 team in the state G.W. Danville in the playoffs and things took off from there,” said Vest.

Coach Hicks retired in 2002 but was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in 2016. The Pulaski County High School football field was also named after him, and he was coach to Gary Clark, who would go on to play in the NFL.

“All of us that played for coach those of us that worked with coach remember coach as demanding hard working and certainly expected the same from his players and coaches…I could talk for hours here I think for what coach has done and what he meant to our community not only football but just as a person,” said Vest.

Vest said Coach Hicks was ahead of his time as a high school coach and with the strategies he brought to Pulaski County – he changed Pulaski football for good, leaving a lasting impact on him and so many student athletes over the years.

A community service is being held for Coach Hicks on Saturday, March 18th on Joel Hicks Field— where the Cougars play football.