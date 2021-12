RENICK, WV (WVNS)– A fatal tree accident in Greenbrier County leaves one man dead.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Senior Trooper Dowdy was called to the northern Greenbrier County area near Boggs Run Road on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Authorities said Andy Earl Brown, 58, of Renick, was found dead on arrival. Investigator believe Brown was cutting firewood and was hit by a falling tree, which killed him.