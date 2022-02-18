BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Bowen Field in Bluefield will look a little different before baseball begins.

The field will have new commercial fencing and a new beer garden before the Bluefield Ridge Runners take the field in June.

Bluefield Ridge Runners General Manager Rocky Malamisura, said there will be a new addition to the team.

“We’re really really excited to have Mike Weatherford from Denton, Texas join us this year. Mike was the hitting coach for the West Virginia Black Bears last year so he comes from a very successful side of things,” Malamisura said.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners will start their season at Danville on June 2nd.