MULLENS, WV (WVNS)– Repairs to the community pool in Mullens are now underway.



The long-awaited project is a partnership between the City of Mullens and the City of Mullens Foundation.

The foundation campaigned for the last two years to raise enough funds to refurbish the community pool all in an effort to revitalize the community and breathe new life into the city.



“There’s a lot of projects to do,” City of Mullens Foundation President Barry Smith said. “So, we need a lot of help from a lot of people and we’ve had a lot of support from a lot of people. You see we have volunteers here, most of it is volunteer work.”



The foundation hopes to have the renovations done in time for the summer of 2022. After the pool project is complete, the City of Mullens Foundation plans to fundraise and renovate the town tennis courts