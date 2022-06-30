HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A building in Hinton that was damaged back in September 2021 is now seeing some repairs.

The old grocery building located near the Freight Depot saw part of its roof collapse. City administrators were able to secure grants to install a whole new roof and repair damage done to the depot when the collapse happened.

While the building isn’t being used right now, city manager Cris Meadows tells us there is a lot of potential for its future.

Yeah when I was a little kid it was a skating rink. It could be a community building of some kind. We haven’t decided what the best use is for it at some point but we’re really excited about the possibility of having that building be finished again. Cris Meadows, Hinton City Manager

The work on the roof should be finished in about a month.