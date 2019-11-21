Closings
Reported abduction leads to Monroe County man facing two felonies

RICH CREEK, VA (WVNS) — A Monroe County man is facing two felonies after a reported abduction.

On November 20, 2019, Rich Creek Police officers and Giles County (VA) Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a reported abduction in the area of Pizza Plus in Rich Creek. Officers said the victim, a woman in her mid-20’s, sustained noticeable injuries.

The suspect, identified as Michael Broyles II of Lindside, was taken into custody by West Virginia State troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies.

Broyles is charged with Abduction and Maliciously causing bodily injury to a victim. He is currently in jail without bond, awaiting extradition to Virginia.

