Reports: NCAA council votes to approve voluntary workouts for football, men’s and women’s basketball

(WVI) — The NCAA Division I Council has reportedly voted to approve voluntary activities for football, men’s and women’s basketball teams in the coming weeks, according to a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.
According to the report, which was also made by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, activities will be allowed to begin on June 1.
As it pertains to West Virginia’s sports teams, the Big 12 Conference’s suspension coincidentally will last until May 31, at which point the conference will decide their next course of action.
In addition, Thamel notes that this ruling does not necessarily open the gates for athletics to return, as the decision will be need to be made in conjunction with state and local governments, as well as each individual university. Much of that will depend on the availability and frequency of testing, his report says.
The NCAA Division I Council has yet to vote on other sports. Thamel reports that decision will be made “as soon as possible” — which could mean as soon as next week.