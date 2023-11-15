BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Longtime Beckley Common Councilwoman Ann Worley announces her bid for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates District 44.

Worley, who’s running as a conservative Republican, said on Wednesday, November 15 ,2023, that she is committed to developing the economy in the state and to creating a strong culture for business growth.

Worley noted there is a need for more women in leadership positions in Charleston and a need to draw together lawmakers, for the good of constituents.

“By listening to other people, and other lawmakers, be they male or female, you can learn a lot about them, and you can always reach common ground, if you listen to them and respect their ideas, and respect their opinions,” said Worley. “Even though you may agree to disagree, you can still work together to get things done.”

Raleigh County Attorney Bill Roop announced that he also plans to run as a conservative Republican in the same district.

Incumbent Todd Kirby told 59News he won’t be running for a seat in the district next term and instead plans to run for Raleigh County District Court.