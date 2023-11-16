BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Todd Kirby announced his bid for a seat on Raleigh County Circuit Court on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Kirby is currently serving as a Republican in the West Virginia House of Delegates 44th District. He said on Thursday, November 16, 2023, that he would rather serve constituents as a judge, not as a lawmaker, during his next term of public service.

“I came to the decision that this was the best way for me to give back to the community I love and to better serve the people of Raleigh County,” Kirby explained. “The roles I’ve played throughout my career, as an assistant prosecutor, guardian ad litem, and private attorney, will give me a diverse background that will really benefit the court if I am elected.”

Former Beckley Common Councilwoman Ann Worley and Raleigh County Attorney Bill Roop had each announced on Wednesday that they will seek the House seat Kirby currently holds. Both are running as conservative Republicans.

Raleigh County Circuit Court judges H.L. Kirkpatrick and Robert Burnside have each said they do not plan to seek re-election, once their respective terms have ended.