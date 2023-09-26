BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A residence hall caught fire at Bluefield University – forcing an evacuation in the early morning hours.

On Tuesday, September 26, the residence hall behind The Dome at Bluefield University caught fire. Luckily, it was only an office building rather than a resident’s room.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, all students living in the residence hall were evacuated and placed into different housing measures.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue and was taken care of Tuesday morning.

Joshua Cline, Vice President of Advancement for Bluefield University, talked about the university’s goal of cleaning up the building and getting students back in the residence hall.

“So right now we are waiting on fire inspectors to release the building back to us. Once they complete their reports, we’ll go through and do the cleanup and make sure that students are able to get back in their rooms as quickly as possible. We are fortunate that this was a office room, not a residential room,” said Cline.

Four students were treated for smoke inhalation and were released. Cline mentions this experience calls for learning. Specifically learning about protocols.

School officials are thankful things worked out and students will be back in the dormitory soon.