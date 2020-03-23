Resident of nursing home in Monongalia County tests positive for coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — A resident at a nursing home in Morgantown has tested positive for cornavirus on Sunday.

According to officials with Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, the resident was sent to Ruby Memorial Hospital on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. after showing signs of the disease, and a positive result was returned at 4:00 that evening.

Those with contact with the resident whose test returned positive have been taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital and placed into isolation until test results return, according to Sundale officials, and employees with contact with the individual were told to self-quarantine until such a time that coronavirus tests can be returned for them.

After receiving the positive result, officials with the nursing home said that they contacted OFLAC — who, in turn, contacted the statewide department of health and human resources — as well as the Monongalia County DHHR.

Officials with Sundale received a call from Dr. Clay Marsh, Vice President and Executive dean for Health Sciences at WVU, who said Gov. Jim Justice had mobilized the national guard to come to the nursing home to perform tests on the rest of the residents of the facility.

Ten days prior to receiving the positive result, officials with the facility had implemented CDC guidelines for nursing homes by eliminating visitation, communal dining and group activities.

Officials with Sundale said they have received a lot of help from the community, state and county after being the first nursing home in the state to have a positive case of coronavirus, and that Ruby Memorial and Mon Health hospitals have both donated 30 COVID tests each, and that the Department of Family Medicine at University Town Center donated 12 tests.

With the experience they’ve gained from working with Justice, Marsh, Dr. Lee Smith, the national guard, WVU Medicine, Mon Health and Dr. Carl Schrader, officials with Sundale hope to be able to assist other nursing homes should their residents also test positive for coronavirus.

The resident who tested positive is currently being treated in an isolation facility in Ruby Memorial Hospital.