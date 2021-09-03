Residents of Tazewell urged not to come to ER for COVID tests

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell County Emergency Management team is advising people to visit their local health care provider for COVID testing.

County Administrator, Eric Young, said non-emergency cases are coming to the emergency room for COVID tests, which causes delays for those who need help.

“Residents can do their part to alleviate the stress by not using emergency rooms as an

option for COVID testing unless you are sick. If you are not sick, do not go to the ER,” Young said.

This recommendation comes after local hospitals in the region are experiencing a higher volume of infected COVID patients. The county asks that you visit other non-emergency locations to receive a COVID test.

Clinch Valley Medical Center in Tazewell County released a statement as well as a letter sent by CEO Peter Mulkey to the Tazewell community. The letter can be found here.

“Our ER is not a public testing site for COVID-19. If you have been exposed to the virus, please consider alternative sites for COVID-19 testing, like a local pharmacy, urgent care or primary care clinic to help us reserve hospital resources for our sickest patients,” the statement said.

The hospital encouraged the public to get the vaccine, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Locations to receive a COVID-19 test that the county recommended include: