MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – An effort is underway to remove the sheriff of Monroe County from office.

This resolution comes after an ongoing investigation requested by the County Commission and conducted by the Prosecuting Attorney.

The investigation is over several situations in which Sheriff Jeffrey Jones and his Chief Deputy allegedly failed to perform the responsibilities of the office appropriately.

The resolution will be reviewed and acted upon at the regular meeting on June 14, 2023.