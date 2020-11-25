Resort at Glade Springs hosts new COVID-19 safe holiday event

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Normally families would have the chance to walk through an interactive North Pole display at The Resort at Glade Springs.

Ashley Long is the creative director at the Resort at Glade Springs. She said they had to think on their toes to find a way to spread the magic of the season this year. This year, the creative team made the decision to expand their normal event, ‘Santa’s Adventure,’ and turn it into something COVID-19 safe for the holiday season.

“We are bringing all the characters to your tables, so you don’t have to walk through the North Pole. You come here and while you are dining the North Pole characters will come to you,” Long said.

Long said she wanted to create something fun for the whole family. With dinner and a show full of classic holiday characters, she believes they created something they can continue long after the pandemic.

“We are very excited to do this. I love change, we all do, and doing something a little bit different for the community is right up our ally, and I am excited to see where this takes us,” said Long.

A small group was invited to an early showing on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Those in attendance said both the characters and the show put them in the holiday spirit.

“This event is just magical, so this is definitely something the kids will remember for years to come,” said Megan Constantino.

Constantino and her family came to visit their family for the holidays. While she is from the area, she said she has not been home in over a year. While going home for the holidays does not look quite the same this year, she said safe events like this make the season still feel bright.

“It kinda takes your mind off of what is going on in the world right now. They have done great precautions here and you are still able to enjoy the Christmas season,” said Constantino

The North Pole Christmas Show begins Nov. 28 and runs every weekend until Dec. 13.

In order to be safe and socially distant, space is limited. Tickets can be purchased here.

