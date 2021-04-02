Restaurant celebrates 50 years of down home cooking in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Fifty years of hellos, fresh, home cooked food, and smiles for Tazewell County. That’s the legacy of Randy and Mattie Carter and Double Gates Grocery.

“I feel tired, It went fast, I don’t know where it went. But we’ve had a good number of good customers over the years and we’ve enjoyed serving the public,” said the Carters.

Mattie Carter opened the doors of the grocery in 1971 serving hot dogs to the Bluefield Community. Six months later, Randy joined her with fresh ground burgers.

The Carters said the community has become their family, Mattie said she’s watched generations of customers grow up.

“With the Lord’s help and serving quality meat and food and everything else. And I think treating everybody nice, we love them they love us,” said the Carters.