Restaurant owners learn opening their doors again comes with a hefty price tag

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The smell of Mexican cheese and fajitas seeps through the walls of Campestre in Beckley. Customers are excited to enjoy their enchiladas and quesadillas with family once again, and the restaurant staff is excited to have them back.

Ignacio Aguirre, the general manager of Campestre, said opening comes with a hefty price tag.

“Everybody is wearing gloves, masks. Using disposable plates, forks, everything is disposable,” Aguirre said.

Following the Governor’s suggestions and the health department guidelines, Campestre switched to one-use products for their customers. Each time they serve someone a meal, appetizer, or desert, it comes in a take-out container. The same goes with drinks and silverware.

“Well, it’s an added cost. Everything is costing us extra,” Aguirre said.

So, we did the math. Each customer who comes in costs Campestre about a dollar. Which may not seem like much, but it will add up quick when they serve hundreds of customers a day.

They also might run out of those disposable products, as more restaurants open and have the same idea.

“You just have to find whatever size or whatever you find you have to get it. Everything is running out of stock and it’s going to get worse probably,” Aguirre explained.

They did get a little creative to cut down on some costs, while still keeping everyone safe.

“Scannable menus.. Like you’ll scan it with your phone and you can look it up on your phone instead of us giving you a menu,” Aguirre said.