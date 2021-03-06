Restaurant owners react to opening dining rooms at full capacity

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– With the recent drop in active cases and the amount of people getting vaccinated against the virus, there is good news for those in the restaurant business.

During Governor Justice’s briefing Friday, Mar. 5, 2021, he announced restaurants can now operate at 100-percent.

Clay Elkins is one of the founders of Road Hogs Barbeque in White Sulphur Springs. He said even though they are open at full capacity, they will still have some restrictions in place.

“We are all still wearing our masks even if it is not mandated right now, we are still wearing our masks the team is,” Elkins said. “We are also still going to sanitized everything in between each guests, we have hand sanitizing stations around and we are still washing our hands thoroughly.”



Elkins said if any guest still does not feel comfortable eating indoors, they are still offering outdoor dining.