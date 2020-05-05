Restaurants begin opening outdoor dining, many enjoy first meal after stay-at-home order

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After nearly two months of only being allowed to serve food to go, many restaurants in the Greenbrier Valley opened their outdoor dining areas on May 4, 2020.

Jamie Surgen, a bartender at Del Sol Cantina and Grille, said she was excited to see everyone after being closed through the month of April.

“I’m excited because I’ve missed all my customers and my guests,” Surgen said. “I get a lot of regulars and I’ve seen a few here and there with the to go orders but I’m excited to see them back in full force.”

Surgen isn’t the only one excited for their first bite of freedom. Abigail Bashlor ate at Del Sol the day they opened. She said they were supposed to have chili at home, but when her brother suggested they eat out, they chose Del Sol.

“It feels incredible. I’ve been waiting for it,” Bashlor said. “I’ve hated that everything’s been closed so, this is like a dream come true. I’m excited for everything else to open back up and get back to shopping, and eating out all the time again. I’m excited for it.”

Employees at Del Sol are following state and CDC guidelines when it comes to their outdoor dining. The tables are set six feet apart from each other as directed; because they have to follow these guidelines, there is limited seating available.

“We’re doing masks and gloves and paper plates, just plastic wear,” Surgen said. “As of right now, we’re asking our customers to throw away their trash, just because we’re trying to keep social distancing as best as possible.”

Surgen says they’re hoping to slowly begin opening their dining room during the week of May 10 – 16, 2020. Del Sol has a limited menu at this time, but employees say many favorite dishes are still being offered. They are also offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.