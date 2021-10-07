Restaurants looking for employees amid continuing worker shortage

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– It’s something we’re seeing all over – help wanted signs. Dozens of restaurants and businesses are desperate to get workers in their doors

Alyssa Allen is a server at Padrino’s in Beaver. It’s one of the many local restaurants and stores desperately trying to hire staff.

“We’re looking for good, reliable people that actually want to work and put forth the effort with the public,” Allen said. “Make them feel they’re at home here.”

She told us the restaurant has been short-staffed for quite some time.

“I can’t even count, it’s been rough,” Allen added. “There are people that work here that are having to spend a lot of time away from their families just because of how short-staffed we are. I’m tired when I get home. Given, I don’t work as much as most of the people here.”

This comes as many businesses are offering raised starting wages and signing bonuses to new employees. All in an effort to bring service back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We do tend to get stressed out sometimes,” she said. “Just because sometimes when the business does pick up a little bit for the day, if we’re short-staffed, we can’t be 100% with everyone, and it takes a little bit longer because we’re short-staffed. Just a lot of things play into it.”

She said they are desperately trying to fill every single position within the restaurant from server, to cooks and dishwashers.

“They can come here and fill out an application and talk to one of our managers,” Allen said. “We are looking for a reliable people that want to work. Send them, we need them.”

If you are looking for a job we have you covered you can find a listing here.