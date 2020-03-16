Restaurants plan to feed kids while out of school

(WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced schools across the state will be closed until at least Friday, March 27, 2020. While local Boards of Education have stepped in to make sure kids are fed while out of the classroom, restaurants and businesses are putting plans in place as well.
Restaurants in the following counties plan to feed kids:
Mercer County:
- Slice Italian Beef & Pizza in Princeton Mercer County will give all school children a free 6″ single topping pizza during lunch from 11a.m.-3p.m. The restaurant will offer the deal March 16-20.
Raleigh County:
- El Mariachi in Beaver is offering a free quesidilla, fries, and taco meal for any child who needs lunch. The deal runs from March 16-27 from 11a.m.-1p.m.
- Sweetz Da Snackery in Beckley is giving a free children’s lunch. Their giving away a Lunchable, fruit snack, and juice from 11a.m.-2p.m. from March 16-20.
