Restaurants plan to feed kids while out of school

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks lost 8% in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak, from airlines to restaurants. Emergency actions taken by the Federal Reserve late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again may have raised fears even further, some investors said.

The S&P 500 lost more than 7% at the open, triggering a 15-minute halt to trading, and losses deepened after trading resumed. The selling was just as aggressive around the world. European stocks and crude oil were down 6% or more. The world’s brightest spot may have been Japan, where the central bank announced more stimulus for the economy, and stocks still lost 2.5%.