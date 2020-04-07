Restaurants try new ways to help feed community

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Several restuarants around Greenrbier County are putting together family style meals to help feed those in need.

A Taste of Eggcelence is just one of several businesses testing their hand at meals. They are using social media as a tool to let people see exactly what they are cooking that week so they can place an order.

Kelli Eggleston, Owner of Taste of Eggcellence Catering Company, said she posts pictures to Facebook of their specials for the week so people can see what the dishes look like.

“It’s so important for us to gather round the kitchen table and still eat a meal as a family, especially right now when things aren’t going so great in the world,” Eggleston said. “It’s a time for us to reflect and be together and a meal brings us closer.”

People wanting to order a meal can contact A taste of Eggcellence. Just tell them the meal you would like, how many servings, and what day you would like it delivered.